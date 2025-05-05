Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet Arrives for the 7th Gathering with Journalists



Phnom Penh: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, greeted the participants upon his arrival for the 7th Gathering with journalists in Cambodia, held at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh this afternoon.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the event marks an important occasion for journalists and government officials to come together, fostering dialogue and understanding. The gathering is expected to facilitate discussions on various topics relevant to the media landscape in Cambodia.





This annual event serves as a platform for open communication between the press and the Cambodian government, promoting transparency and mutual respect. The participation of Hun Manet underscores the significance of the media’s role in society and reaffirms the government’s commitment to engaging with journalists.

