Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister Encourages Cambodian Youth to Engage in Community Service



Phnom Penh: Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has urged Cambodian youth to steer clear of negative influences and get involved in community service. The call to action was made during the official inauguration of the Morodok Techo Flyover, a two-storey infrastructure development in Phnom Penh’s Kbal Thnal area.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Prime Minister praised the efforts of young people who have already formed groups dedicated to social service. He expressed his full support for these initiatives and encouraged broader participation in community work, explicitly advising against involvement in gang activities.





The Prime Minister also addressed the need for authorities to enhance law enforcement and uphold public order as a means to curb gang-related activities. He emphasized the importance of a civilized society being rooted in dignity, mutual respect, morality, and virtue rather than purely material wealth.





Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet concluded by reinforcing the vision of a society enriched not just by financial prosperity but also by strong moral values and virtuous living, highlighting the importance of these elements in shaping the future of Cambodia.

