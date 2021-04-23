Sangkat 4 of Sihanoukville Considered as “Red Zone”

Preah Sihanouk provincial administration has identified Villages No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 of Sangkat 4 in Sihanoukville as “Red Zone”.

According to a decision of the provincial administration dated April 22, the move is aimed to ensure the effectiveness of the lockdown of Sihanoukville affected by the Feb. 20 Community Event, the third cluster infections of COVID-19 in Cambodia.

Yesterday, Preah Sihanouk provincial administration announced to impose a two-week-long lockdown of Sihanoukville from April 23 to May 6, 2021.

Sangkat 4 is composed of five villages, while Sihanoukville has four Sangkat.

Earlier, Phnom Toch village of Boeung Ta Prohm commune, Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province was also put under 14-day lockdown, starting from April 22.

As of yesterday, there were in total 8,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia, of them 7,648 were linked to the Feb. 20 incident. Some 2,944 cases have so far recovered with 59 deaths recorded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press