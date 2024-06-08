SARAWAK DEVELOPS TECHNOLOGY FOR FOREST VOLUME MODELLING OF TREES



SERIAN, June 8 (Bernama) – The Sarawak Forestry Department (JHS) has successfully developed a technology to determine the Forest Volume Modelling of trees and estimate the carbon content through a partnership with the National Institute of Environment Studies, Japan (NIES).

Sarawak Forestry Department director Datuk Hamden Mohammad said a number of officers from the department were sent to NIES which is based in Tsukuba to undergo technological training on forest based data analysis on Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR).

He said this in his speech at the Sarawak-level International Forests Day 2024 Celebrations which was officially launched by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Sabal Forest Reserve in Simunjan, about 60km from here, today.

According to Hamden this partnership between the Sarawak Forestry Department and the NIES, Japan had created a historic chapter for the state and hoped that this collaboration will benefit Sarawak, especially for the forestry sector and the environme

nt.

‘Recently, the department had established a strategic partnership with the Skogforsk Research Institute, of Sweden for the transfer of technical expertise, as the institute develops and communicate knowledge, services and products that will promote sustainable development in the use of forest for the benefit of society and to adhere to the current policy of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR),’ he said.

Hamden said at the domestic level, JHS works closely with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) by establishing the ‘Drone Seeding’ application technology for the forest restoration programme.

He said the department’s commitment was to offer quality services continuously and which earned recognition as well as sweep a number of awards since 2022.

The awards include the Innovation Award at the Malaysia Technology Expo 2024; Public Service Innovation Asia (Gold and Silver); Special Award Chinese Innovation and Invention Society (Taiwan); Premier Sarawak Gold Award for Quality Public Services and

Integrity Award for Governance and Anti-Corruption (AIGA) in Gold Category 2023.

During the celebrations today, JHS received a certificate from the Malaysia Book of Records for the category of ‘Most Shorea macrophylla Tree Planting in an Event’ after planting 3,010 Engkabang jantong trees at the Sabal Forest Reserve on March 21.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency