Sarawak Prepared To Hold 2027 Sea Games Opening Ceremony In Kuching — Abdul Karim



KUCHING, With Sarawak now confirmed as the co-hosts of the 2027 SEA Games, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg wants the opening ceremony to be held here in the state capital.

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the proposal has been presented to the Federal cabinet for a decision.

‘ And if it is a yes, then it will represent a shift from the norm, where the SEA Games are typically centred in Kuala Lumpur. On our side, we (Sarawak) can confirm that Kuching has been earmarked to host the opening ceremony, as emphasised by the Premier.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency