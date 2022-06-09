Schneider Electric launches inaugural Global Partner Recognition Program

First-of-its-kind global award platform celebrating industry leaders that prioritize innovation and decarbonization

Empowering partners to deliver digital transformation, sustainability, and efficiency in the new electric world

Nominations opening soon until 25th November 2022

Rueil-Malmaison, France, June 9, 2022 – Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of the inaugural Schneider Electric S ustainability Impact Awards , the first initiative from the Partnering for Sustainability Program, to recognize the critical role that Schneider’s partners play in delivering a more resilient and sustainable electric world.

The Partnering for Sustainability program is a continuation of Schneider’s initiatives to empower its extensive ecosystem of partners to move toward a more sustainable future. It includes comprehensive education and training, a simplified product portfolio, an open and collaborative support ecosystem and access to expertise and resources on digital transformation. Designed to empower partners to become more sustainable in their own practices and support their customers on the path to net-zero, the program provides four easy steps that partners can follow to future-proof their businesses.

The Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards will recognize a wide range of partners

in two categories:

Sustainability: Impact for my company: for partners who exhibit sustainability leadership in decarbonizing their operations, Sustainability and Efficiency: Impact for customers: for partners who demonstrate sustainability leadership by helping customers to achieve their decarbonization goals.

Entries will be carefully assessed on how they are leveraging energy and automation digital solutions to electrify operations, reduce energy supply, increase operational efficiency and embrace circularity across the value chain.

Eligibility requirements

The Awards are will be open to all organizations worldwide that work with Schneider Electric to enable efficiency and sustainability. Partner organizations need to be one of the following business types to take part in the program:

Homebuilders IT Partners Partner Builders Design Firms Contractors System Integrators EcoXperts OEMs Industrial Automation System Integrators Machine Integrators Industrial Automation Distributors

How to Enter

Nominations will officially be accepted from July 1st – Register interest here .

The deadline to submit is 25th November 2022. All nominations and submissions will be shortlisted for the Regional Awards, before streamlining further for the Global Award. The final winner will be announced in January 2023.

“We are all on the same mission – to accelerate the path to net-zero. At Schneider, we want to recognize those who are embedding positive change in their business operations. Partners who excel at this set a precedent for others to follow.” said Rohan Kelkar, Executive Vice President of Power Products at Schneider Electric. “We know there’s power in numbers and together we can deliver a significantly larger impact through considered sustainable and efficient practices.”

