School Closure in Kiri Sakor District after Detection of Coronavirus Community Cases

All public and private schools in Kiri Sakor district, Koh Kong province have been ordered to be temporary closed down from Mar. 12 until further notice.

According to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports’ announcement released today, the temporary school closure in Kiri Sakor district is aimed to prevent large-scale community transmission of COVID-19 in the province.

All the concerned school institutions must adopt the online teaching and learning practices during this period, it underlined.

This morning, Cambodia reported 62 new cases of COVID-19; the tally thus increased to 1,225, of which 712 are linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event, the current cluster infections in the country. A total of 619 patients have so far recovered, with a death case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press