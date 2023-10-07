SCHOOLS CAN CLOSE IF API READING EXCEEDS 200

Schools in areas with Air Pollution Index (AIP) reading of more than 200 can be closed immediately without waiting for the approval of the District Education Office (PPD).

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying said all heads of schools were reminded to always monitor the API reading in their own areas through the Environment Department’s website.

“According to the MOE guidelines on haze management, if the API reading exceeds 100, no outdoor activities can be carried out at schools and if it exceeds 200, schools will be closed and learning must be done online.

“The school does not need to wait for approval but needs to inform the PPD,” she told a press conference after visiting Chew Jetty here today.

She advised students to wear face masks while in school and drink plenty of water.

Lim also advised parents to always check their children’s health and reduce outdoor activities following the poor air quality.

Meanwhile, Penang Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi said as of 9 am, three of the four API reading stations in the state recorded very good air quality.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency