SCO Secretary General Extends Sincere Congratulations to Cambodian PM

H.E. Zhang Ming, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has congratulated H.E. Kitti Tesaphibal Pundit Hun Manet on assuming the office of Prime Minister, and looked forward to witnessing the continued progress of Cambodia and the deepening of both sides’ cooperative endeavours.

“Your leadership qualities and dedication have been evident throughout your career, and I am confident that under your guidance, Cambodia will continue to achieve remarkable progress and prosperity,” he stressed in his recent congratulatory letter.

Cambodia is an important Dialogue Partner of the SCO and their ties within the framework of the SCO have flourished over time, contributing to mutual understanding and shared objectives, he said, adding that the recent Observer Mission from the SCO, which visited Cambodia to monitor the latest Elections of the Members of the National Assembly on July 23, 2023, further reinforces the bonds of collaboration and trust that the two sides have cultivated.

Other world leaders, including those of Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Brunei Darussalam, China, Cuba, Ghana, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, the Netherlands, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Vietnam and so on as well as presidents of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Commission have also sent their respective congratulatory messages to H.E. Kitti Tesaphibal Pundit Hun Manet.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)