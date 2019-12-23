Sea Festival in Kampot Attracts Nearly 1 Million Visitors

The 8th Sea Festival 2019 held in Kampot province last weekend has attracted almost 1 million local and international tourists, said H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism.

On Dec. 20, the first day of the annual event, there were some 200,000 visitors. Then, on the second day, the official opening ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, about 400,000 tourists were recorded, while the last day attracted around 300,000 tourists, he pointed out.

This is the second round that Kampot province hosted the festival. For the first round, in 2015, there were only 350,000 visitors.

According to H.E. Thong Khon, the 8th Sea Festival took place smoothly and joyfully with good security, safety and social order.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press