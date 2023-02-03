SEA Games 2023 Medals for WT Expected

Cambodia will win more medals for World Taekwondo (WT) at the 32nd SEA Games to be hosed by the country this year.

Mr. Choi Yongsok, South Korean Coach of Cambodian national WT athletes, share the optimism in an interview with AKP on Feb. 1.

He added that the Cambodian athletes are highly committed and training hard for the forthcoming games.

There are 36 WT athletes and coaches including 32 national athletes joining an intensive training camp: one group at Booyoung building and another group at the National Olympic Stadium's sports training centre, said the coach.

Among the 32 national athletes, 28 will join the SEA Games – 16 of them will take the fighting disciplines and 12 others will take the performance disciplines.

Cambodia Taekwondo Federation will send its national athletes to get trained in the Republic of Korea in March where they will also join a WT South East Asian Championship to draw more experience and sharpen their capacity.

Cambodia won 5 medals for WT including 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze at the SEA Games 2022 in Vietnam.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press