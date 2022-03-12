SEA Games 2023’s Courts Arrangement to Reach 95 Percent in September

Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) and National Sports Federation are speeding up the arrangement of match venues to 95 percent in September for the SEA Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

The remark was made by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of CAMSOC in a meeting with representatives of the National Sports Federation here in Phnom Penh on Mar. 9.

The National Sports Federation, continued H.E. Vath Chamroeun, plays a vital role in organising the match venues reviewing technique of its sports in collaboration with the CAMSOC’s Court Organising Commission.

The preparation of all courts will be ready in early 2023, Feb. and Mar. will be the time for decoration, and April will be the review to ensure a great event in the Kingdom.

The preparation of the match courts has already achieved 90 percent, he updated.

CAMSOC determined the match venues for the SEA Games 2023 at six key areas including Phnom Penh capital city and the provinces of Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Kampot and Kampong Speu (Equestrian court at Kirirom Mountain).

Phnom Penh is a main venue for more than 30 sports, and Morodok Techo National Stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the SEA Games and sports competitions, while the National Olympic Stadium will accommodate the competition of some sports.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press