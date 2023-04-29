SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games Torch’s Tonle Sap Tour Kicks Off

The SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 Torch left Phnom Penh early this morning for its tour in the provinces around the Tonle Sap Lake, after returning from its regional relay in ASEAN member countries and Timor-Leste.

The first leg of the torch’s Tonle Sap tour is Kampong Chhnang province, followed by Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, Kampong Thom, and Kampong Cham.

As scheduled, the Tonle Sap tour will end on May 5, and the torch will return to Phnom Penh for the official opening ceremony in the evening of the same day at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, under the presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Regarding the regional relay, H.E. Hor Sarun, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism and Special Envoy of the Cambodian SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games Organising Committees (CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC), affirmed that the 37-day tour reflected the success in promoting the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023.

The torch relay did not only promote prestige, reputation, and value of peace and tourism in Cambodia, but also strengthened the regional cooperation, emphasised H.E. Hor Sarun upon the arrival of torch relay in Cambodia's Stung Treng province from Laos on Thursday.

Cambodia celebrated the royal ceremony of sports flame on Mar. 21, 2023 at Angkor Wat Temple, Siem Reap province for the SEA Games-ASEAN-Para Games 2023 in Cambodia under the royal presidency of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

The torch left Siem Reap province of Cambodia on Mar. 22 for its regional relay, headed by H.E. Hor Sarun, in the ASEAN member countries, except Brunei which was busy with observing Ramadan, and Timor-Leste.

On April 28, the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games Flame was paraded from Stung Treng province to Phnom Penh capital, passing the provinces of Kratie, Thbong Khmum, Kampong Cham, and Kandal.

Cambodia is ready to host the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th Para Games to take place from May 5 to 17, and June 3 to 9 respectively under the motto “Sport: Live in Peace”.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse