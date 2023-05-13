SEA Games: Sports Competitions on May 13 Held in Four Destinations

Over 20 kinds of sports will have their competitions today in Phnom Penh capital, while two others in Preah Sihanouk province, one in Siem Reap province and one in Kampot province, according to the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC).

In Phnom Penh, athletes will compete in Cricket, Golf, Water Polo, Badminton, Basketball, Chess Xiangqi, E-Sports, Fin Swimming, Sepak Takraw, Tennis, Field Hockey, Billard, Floorball, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Fencing, Volleyball, Judo, Petanque, Taekwondo, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Football.

Jet Ski and Beach Volleyball will be organised in Sihanoukville of Preah Sihanouk province, cycling at Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap province, and Traditional Boat Race (TBR) in Kampot provincial city.

As of this morning, Cambodia gained in total a total of 168 medals – 58 gold, 47 silver and 63 bronze, sitting behind Vietnam which tops the list with 217 medals (71 gold, 68 silver and 78 bronze) and Thailand which occupies the second place with 170 medals (60 gold, 43 silver and 67 bronze).

Indonesia and Singapore were ranked fourth and fifth with 50 gold, 43 silver and 61 bronze medals; and 38 gold, 32 silver and 38 bronze medals, respectively.

The Philippines came in sixth with 31 gold, 56 silver and 73 bronze medals, followed by Malaysia with 28 gold, 35 silver and 60 bronze medals; Myanmar with 15 gold, 14 silver and 43 bronze medals; Laos with 6 gold, 14 silver and 43 bronze medals; Brunei with 2 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medals; and Timor-Leste with 2 bronze medals.

A 1,203-strong Cambodian delegation, including 896 athletes, have been taking part in the 32nd SEA Games that the Kingdom is hosting for the first time in 64 years under the motto “Sport: Living in Peace” from May 5 to 17.

Cambodia bagged 63 medals – 9 gold, 13 silver and 41 bronze – in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in 2022.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse