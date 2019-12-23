Sea King and Mermaid, Two Attractive Features of Sea Festival 2019

Sea king and mermaid statues, made from plastic wastes, were two main attractive features of the Sea Festival 2019 held in Kampot province last weekend.

The two plastic statues were created from fish scales, plastic bottles and cups, egg skins, lotus trees, sugarcane waste by Mr. Ream Mony Silong, 32, with supports from his colleagues. The two-metre-high statues were displayed during the Sea Festival from Dec. 20-22, 2019.

Regarding the waste issue, especially plastic waste, the Ministry of Environment has been encouraging the public to take part in reducing the plastic waste as much as they can as Cambodia currently produces about 10,000 tons of wastes per day or 4 million tons a year, of which 20 percent are plastic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press