Sea Turtle Being Protected in Cambodia

Sea turtle, an endangered species in Cambodia, are protected under many conservation projects.

Flora and Fauna International (FFI) has been working with different partners across the coastline in Cambodia to ensure that sea turtles are fitted with a unique tag and released safely.

According to FFI-Cambodia, this month there is a sea turtle that was confiscated, tagged and released in collaboration with Koh Kong Fisheries Cantonment and Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

FFI Cambodia said now FFI is continuing to work with community fisheries inside Cambodia's new marine protected area.

It is also working with a new community fishery in the Koh Sdach Archipelago, adopting the same approach of using community-led resource management to drive better protection and management.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press