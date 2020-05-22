SECC, CCC Sign MoU on Promoting Securities Sector

Securities and Exchange Commission of Cambodia (SECC) and Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) have reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation on Raising Awareness and Promoting the Participation of Company in Cambodia Securities Sector.

The MoU was signed on May 22 by H.E. Sou Socheat, SECC’s Director General and CCC’s President Neak Okhna Kith Meng.

The MoU is aimed to create collaboration in promoting and raising awareness of securities market for commercial enterprises to get access to capital market financing as well as to attract investments from local private sector.

“Through signing the MoU, it is a reflection of having more commercial enterprises in Cambodia are interested in Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) by preparing themselves to list in the market for collecting capital from stock market and trade in stock market, as well as to show confident of CCC’s members on Cambodia Securities Exchange,” a press release from SECC read.

The CSX currently has 11 companies, five equity firms and six corporate bond firms with a total capital recorded at US$223 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press