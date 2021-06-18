Secondary School Exam Schedule Set for Public and Private Schools

Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) has set the scheduled for lower and upper secondary school examinations this year for both the public and private schools.

According to the ministry’s separate guidelines issued yesterday, the grade 9 examinations will take place on Nov. 15, 2021 and the grade 12 examinations on Dec. 6 for the public schools; but on Oct. 11 and Oct. 25, respectively for the private schools.

The ministry also allowed private schools to prepare grade 9 and grade 12 examinations at their own institutions.

Year-end vacation is scheduled from Dec. 1 to 31, 2020 for public schools, added the same source.

Yesterday, H.E. Ros Soveacha, MoEYS’ Spokesperson, confirmed the continued closure of all public and private schools as the Feb. 20 Community Event has not yet ended. He encouraged all school institutions to continue online teaching and learning in line with the New Normal Norm in the education sector and following the MoEYS’ guidelines.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press