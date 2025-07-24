Secretary-General of ASEAN-Korea Centre Highlights Affection of Korean People for Cambodia



Phnom penh: H.E. Kim Jae-Shin, Secretary-General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre, has emphasized that ‘Korean people love Cambodia’. This statement was made during his meeting with H.E. Huot Hak, the Cambodian Minister of Tourism, on July 21 at the ministry’s office in Phnom Penh.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Huot Hak expressed gratitude towards H.E. Kim Jae-Shin and the Korean people for their ongoing support and encouragement towards the Cambodian government and its citizens. He acknowledged the tangible achievements and appreciation that Cambodia has received from the Korean community.

The discussions between the Secretary-General and the Minister focused on enhancing cooperation to promote Cambodia’s tourism potential and investment opportunities to Korean tourists and investors. They also explored organizing cultural and tourism activities unique to both Cambodia and Korea.