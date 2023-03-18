Security, Order and Health Service, Top Hospitality List of CAMSOC

AKP Phnom Penh, March 18, 2023 --Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) has urged for thorough attention to security, public order and health service during the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The call was made by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of CAMSOC in a meeting chaired by H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and Permanent Vice President of CAMSOC here in Phnom Penh this week.

Security, order and health service are an essential part of great hospitality, said the secretary general.

In total, 36 sports and a demonstration sport (table football) have been listed for the 32nd SEA Games and 13 for the 12th ASEAN Para Games.

Cambodia will host the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games from May 5 to 17, 2023, and from June 3 to 9, 2023 respectively, under the motto "Sport: Live in Peace".

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse