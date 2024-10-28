Selangor Gov’t Ready To Cooperate In MBI Probe – Amirudin



The Selangor State Government is prepared to cooperate with the authorities following an investigation into alleged corruption involving the Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari urged all parties not to make any statements or accusations that could disrupt the investigation.

“We are very open to investigations of this state institution, and (the investigating agencies) are given space and very good cooperation by the state and the agencies, as this (investigation) will also ensure integrity continues to be upheld in institutions like MBI.

“… if there are procedural errors, we will rectify the procedures, but if it involves criminal matters, that is for the relevant authorities to take further action, which is beyond the state’s jurisdiction,” he said when met after attending a village chiefs retreat programme here today.

Amirudin, who is also the chairman of MBI, said that since 2019, his office has tightened the standard operating procedures in managing the

body responsible for overseeing the state’s investments and businesses to ensure good governance.

Previously, media reports indicated that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had frozen assets worth millions of ringgit related to the MBI investigation concerning a sand mining concession corruption case.

Meanwhile, regarding the programme today, Amirudin expressed his intention to propose to the Ministry of Rural Development to upgrade the grades of village heads, considering the changes in times and their increasing responsibilities.

“I see that, after several years, their grades have remained around 29 to 40, so it is time that with our increasingly complex institution, perhaps their grading can be raised above 40… because some of them hold degrees and even doctorates,” said the Gombak MP.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency