Selecting Champions for 2021 World Petanque Championship in Spain

The Federation of Boules and Petanque of Cambodia (FBPC) has organised a competition to select the champions for the 2021 World Petanque Championship to be held this month in Spain.

The update was shared by H.E. Bou Chumserey, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and FBPC Vice President, adding that this is an internal capacity screening process among Cambodian national athletes.

Taking place on Nov. 4-5 at the Royal University of Phnom Penh’s compound, the event attracts 23 participants including 12 males and 11 females, and there are three subjects: man-woman scoring, man-woman single, and man-woman boules.

The federation’s vice president spoke highly of the Cambodian national athletes’ effort in training themselves during the COVID-19 crisis.

The hard work does not only for the competition in Spain, but also for the upcoming 2022 SEA Games in Vietnam and the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, he added.

To happen in Santa Susana of Spain, the 2021 World Petanque Championship has three contests, including the Women’s Championship and the Junior World Championship from Nov. 12 to 14 and the Men’s Championship from Nov. 19 to 21, 2021.

