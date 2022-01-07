Senate Approves Three Trade-Related Draft Laws

Cambodian Senate has approved three draft laws related to domestic and foreign trade of Cambodia to further ease business environment in the country.

The approval was made in the 8th session of the Senate’s 4th legislature held on Jan. 6 under the chairmanship of Senate President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum.

The draft laws included the amendments to the Law on Commercial Enterprises and to the Law on Commercial Rules and Registration, and the approval of the Free Trade Agreement between Cambodia and South Korea.

The first two draft laws are expected to ensure the consistency, transparency with the laws and obligations of Cambodia under international conventions, treaties or agreements, and to prepare the country for economic recovery.

The free trade agreement with South Korea will be an important driving force to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press