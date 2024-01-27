Senate Election: NEC Certifies 614 Observers, Issues 117 Press Passes



The National Election Committee (NEC) has certified 614 national observers and issued press passes for 117 national journalists from 14 units for the 5th mandate senate election to be held on Feb. 25.

The update was shared by H.E. Hel Sarath, Member of NEC, in a meeting with key election stakeholders in Phnom Penh on Jan. 26.

H.E. Hel Sarath stated that political parties officially listed for the senate election must apply for the certification of their agents to the Municipal and Provincial Election Committee within seven days after the official release dates of the lists of participating political parties and candidates.

The official lists of participating political parties and candidates were posted publicly in the 25 municipalities and provinces on Jan. 26.

The listed political parties have the right to appoint two of their agents, one full-right and one reserving agent, to observe the election and ballot counting process.

The NEC has also completed the update of the voter list for the election.

Th

e candidates; heads and deputy heads of municipalities, provinces, districts, communes and villages; villager assistants; and armed forces are not allowed to be observers of the election vote counting.

Political parties can request political party agent registration forms from the NEC or download them from www.nec.gov.kh.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse