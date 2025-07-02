Senate President Discusses Bilateral Relations with Japanese Delegate



Phnom penh: Cambodian Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received H.E. NAGASHIMA Akihisa, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister and Member of the House of Representatives of Japan, at the Senate Palace on July 1.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. NAGASHIMA Akihisa emphasized key developments, including Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet’s recent visit to Japan, the visit by Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force vessels to Ream in April, and the ongoing cooperation between Cambodia and Japan on mine and unexploded ordnance clearance.





Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his appreciation for the relationship between Cambodia and Japan, highlighting Japan’s role in enabling Cambodia to contribute armed personnel to United Nations peacekeeping operations.





Additionally, the Senate President provided H.E. NAGASHIMA Akihisa with detailed information regarding the border tension between Cambodia and Thailand. He urged the Japanese delegate to relay these updates to the Japanese Prime Minister and encourage Thailand towards resolving the border issues through the International Court of Justice for a peaceful and lasting resolution.

