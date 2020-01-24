Senate President Expects Closer Cambodia-U.S. Relations and Cooperation

Senate President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum has expressed his strong hope that the friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and the U.S. will be further tightened and expanded during the diplomatic mission of H.E. Ambassador W. Patrick Murphy.

The Cambodian Senate President made the statement while receiving a courtesy call from the new U.S. ambassador to Cambodia, at the Senate Palace, Phnom Penh yesterday.

Samdech Say Chhum also congratulated the two countries on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties this year and wished the relations and cooperation between both nations and peoples to be further strengthened.

He informed H.E. W. Patrick Murphy of the structure, roles and duties of the Senate of Cambodia, stressing that the Kingdom sticks to the principles of liberal multi-party democracy in accordance with the real situation of the country.

The Senate of Cambodia is ready to closely cooperate with the U.S. Embassy to further enhance the relationship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples, he affirmed.

For his part, the U.S. ambassador pledged to do his best to deepen the friendship and partnership between Cambodia and the U.S., adding that both sides have agreed to hold various activities to reflect main achievements of their diplomatic relations during the past 70 years.

