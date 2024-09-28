Senate President Suggests Creation of Government’s CoolApp Group

Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has suggested the creation of CoolApp groups of the Royal Government, the national and sub-national institutions, and the armed forces instead of Telegram.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen made the suggestion via his official social media networks this evening, after information about the leak of personal data by Telegram in some countries has been published. ‘This made me concerned about the national security and the safety of the personal information of each of our people,’ he stressed.

Other institutions, such as the Senate, the National Assembly, and the Judiciary should also set up their respective CoolApp groups, he continued, calling on the civil servants and the general public who use smartphones to voluntarily create CoolApp accounts as well.

This is not a coercion to use CoolApp, but a warning to ensure the national security and personal security, as CoolApp belongs to Cambodians within Cambodia’s security domain. On the other hand, CoolApp can be

used worldwide just like any other system. The difference is that CoolApp does not allow foreigners to access neither public nor private data.

‘We need a fast system with clear audio and pictures like CoolApp as well as national and individual confidentiality,’ the former Prime Minister of Cambodia underlined.

Currently, he pointed out, the number of CoolApp users has reached 300,000. It is Cambodia’s pride because among the ASEAN member countries, only Vietnam and Cambodia have their own Chat social media application.

CoolApp has been developed for more than three years since 2021 by many Cambodian IT professionals. The app has many functions including chat and call and video call following international standards. Data and call data are encrypted and secure using Internet Local (Dix) which makes call sound clear while pictures and videos are sent rapidly.

CoolApp can be downloaded with five Platforms:

1. iOS version (iPhone and iPad)

https://apps.apple.com/kh/app/coolapp-messenger/id1617434516

2. A

ndroid version

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…

3. Desktop version

4. Mac iOS

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse