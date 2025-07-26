Senate President: Thaksin’s Remarks Further Underscore Thailand’s Military Aggression toward Cambodia



Phnom penh: Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Hun Sen stated that former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s remarks clearly Thai military hostilities on Cambodia.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, earlier, Thaksin Shinawatra delivered a statement with a warlike tone aimed at teaching a lesson to Hun Sen. Thaksin’s remarks further underscore Thailand’s military aggression toward Cambodia, he wrote on his social media platform last night.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen added that he is not surprised by Thaksin’s attitude toward him, citing past betrayals by Thaksin, including his alleged betrayal of the Thai King and members of his own party. Hun Sen also accused Thaksin of involvement in the killing of hundreds of Thai Muslims in the southern provinces in 2004. He warned that Thaksin’s actions, under the pretext of taking revenge, could lead to war, resulting in the suffering of the people.