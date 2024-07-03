Senate President Urges More Efforts to Strengthen Women’s Empowerment

President of the Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, has encouraged more efforts to further enhance the women’s empowerment on economic issue.

The former Prime Minister of Cambodia made the recommendation when he received here at the January 7 Palace this morning a delegation of Cambodian National Council for Women (CNCW) led by H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women’s Affairs and President of CNCW.

After listening to the report on the CNCW’s achievements in 2023 and action plan for 2024, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, also Honorary Vice President of CNCW, said Cambodia should continue to strive to empower women on the economic activities as the number of women who are in the management position in the economic sector has reached 64 percent and the number of women workers is up to 75 percent.

The senate president suggested the CNCW to find ways to enhance both the economic power and the power of knowledge of women as he noted the gap between men and women in higher education.

Samdech Techo

Hun Sen also asked the Ministries of Justice and Interior to pay close attention to female inmates, pregnant inmates, especially those with their children.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse