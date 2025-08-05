Senate President Vows to Secure Return of 18 Captured Cambodian Soldiers



Phnom penh: Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has reaffirmed his commitment to securing the return of 18 Cambodian soldiers who have remained in Thai custody since July 29, 2025. Samdech Techo Hun Sen is actively working with Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet to coordinate efforts for their safe return.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, in a message posted on his official social media platform this afternoon, the Senate President questioned, ‘Why is Thailand refusing to return the 18 Cambodian soldiers?’ He emphasized the discussions with the Prime Minister on urging the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to fulfill its mandate concerning the soldiers. These soldiers were captured by Thai forces at a Cambodian military barracks about eight hours after the ceasefire agreement took effect. The Senate President highlighted that this act violates the ceasefire, which prohibits firing, troop movements, and reinforcements.





Samdech Techo has been closely monitoring the border situation since last night, pausing to rest only briefly at noon. As of now, he continues to remain on standby, overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire and reinforcing Cambodia’s self-defense against any further violations by the Thai side.

