Senate President Warns of Fake Facebook Account Impersonating Him



Phnom Penh: Cambodian Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has issued a public warning about a newly created fake Facebook account impersonating him, urging people to remain vigilant against online scams. ‘Please be very careful to avoid being scammed by fake accounts,’ he wrote on his official Facebook page this afternoon.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Samdech Techo stated that extremist groups are exploiting the current situation by creating a fraudulent Facebook account using his name in Thai, along with his photo, to spread false messages. The fake account allegedly sent messages in Thai, claiming, ‘Hello, I am Hun Sen. I am currently raising funds to upgrade an army to fight Thailand. Please send me 300 baht via True Money and I will repay 50,000 baht immediately when the battle is won.’





Samdech Techo Hun Sen clarified that he has only one official Facebook page – Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia (https://www.facebook.com/hunsencambodia) – which is verified with a blue checkmark by Meta. ‘Please stay alert and do not fall victim to scams perpetrated by extremist groups taking advantage of the situation,’ he emphasised.





The official Facebook page of Samdech Techo Hun Sen currently has 14 million followers.

