Senate to Hold Extraordinary Session to Review Draft Law on Prevention of COVID-19 Spread Tomorrow

Cambodia’s Senate is going to hold an extraordinary session tomorrow to review and give comments on the draft law on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other deadly infectious diseases.

The schedule was made known after a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee organised this afternoon under the chairmanship of H.E. Sim Ka, Acting President of Senate.

On Mar. 8, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen called on the Senate to review and approve the draft law so that it can come into force as soon as possible.

“This law is urgently needed. We cannot use the Law on the Management of the Nation in Emergency at this moment. We need the law on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other deadly infectious diseases,” he said in a special voice message.

The draft law of six chapters and 18 articles was endorsed by the National Assembly at its extraordinary session on Mar. 5, 2021, and by the Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Feb. 28.

This draft law sets out health and administrative measures, and other measures to be taken to combat and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other deadly communicable diseases now and in the future to protect the people’s life, public health and public order, as well as to minimise the impact of the disease on Cambodia’s social and economic sectors.

It establishes a stronger and more comprehensive legal basis for managing the situation of COVID-19 spread and other deadly infectious diseases in Cambodia.

It also stipulates the punishment which must be submitted for approval by the legislative body.

Threat of COVID-19 is recurring in Cambodia following the outbreak of community transmission called Feb. 20 Community Event.

As of this morning, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia rose to 1,124, of which 613 are linked to the Feb. 20 incident. A total of 549 patients have so far recovered with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press