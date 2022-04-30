Senior Justice Official Explains Legal Aspects on Case of Mr. Kem Sokha and Foreign States

H.E. Chin Malin, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice, has explained legal aspects on the court case of Mr. Kem Sokha, Former President of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and foreign states.

The explanation was posted this week on his official Facebook page, underlining three key points related to the court case.

First, the Government’s attorneys requested the court to use written codes for documents related to foreign states to avoid misinterpretation of the foreign states and to maintain the good relations between Cambodia and the foreign states, wrote H.E. Chin Malin.

Mr. Kem Sokha was accused of conspiracy with foreigners to overthrow the legal government, and the solid basis for this case is a recorded video clip shared publicly on social media, he continued.

According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations between state and state, foreign ambassadors have their immunity and are not under the jurisdiction of the host state.

The court of the host state can not summon foreign diplomats to the court even civil case, it is rare or never, the secretary of state added.

He went on that the lawyers of defendants have always asked the courts to summon the foreign diplomats for trial because they wanted foreigners to involve in the case so that they can use the foreign pressure on the government.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press