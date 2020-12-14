Senior Minister Ly Thuch Congratulates Ambassador of Brunei on Appointment as Chair of ARMAC Steering Committee

H.E. Ly Thuch, Senior Minister, First Vice President of CMAA has sent a congratulatory message to the ambassador of Brunei on being appointed as Chair of ARMAC Steering Committee.

“On behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia and Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), I would like to express my heartfelt congratulation to Your Excellency on the appointment as Chair of ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) Steering Committee,” wrote H.E. Ly Thuch in his recent message to H.E. Pengiran Kasmirhan Pengiran Tahir, Ambassador of Brunei to Cambodia.

The CMAA first vice president was convinced that under H.E. Pengiran Kasmirhan Pengiran Tahir’s very able chairmanship, ARMAC will continue working closely with all ASEAN Member States to address mine/ERW issues in the region.

“CMAA would like to reassure our support to ARMAC, and together we work toward Mine Free Cambodia, 2025,” he underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press