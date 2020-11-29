Seven New Positive Cases and Two New Recovered Cases Reported

Cambodia this morning reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the tally to 315.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, one of the seven new patients is a 31-year-old Cambodian-American woman who arrived in Cambodia on Nov. 27 from the U.S. via South Korea. She has been admitted to Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh.

The other six are a 56-year-old Cambodian woman living in Phnom Penh, her husband who is the director general of the General Department of Prisons at the Ministry of Interior, and her four other family members. They have been all admitted to Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital.

The 315 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 199 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 9 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Polish.

Meanwhile, two new patients have recovered. They are Cambodian men of 59 and 31 years old. The first one came from the U.S. and arrived in Cambodia on Nov. 19 via South Korea, while the other is a personal bodyguard of the Hungarian delegation of the Nov. 3 Event. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of cured cases in the Kingdom thus rose to 301, or 95.55 percent of the confirmed cases with no fatal case.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press