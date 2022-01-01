Seven Red Headed Vultures Found at Sre Pok Wildlife Sanctuary

AKP Phnom Penh, Seven more red headed vultures and five red junglefowls have been found at Sre Pok wildlife sanctuary.

The update was shared on Dec. 31 by an official of the Mondulkiri Provincial Department of Environment.

This is the first time that this species of red headed vultures has been spotted after its two-year absence.

The additional birds increased the number of the animal from only 5 to 6 birds previously.

Red headed vulture, also known as the Asian king vulture, has dark hair on its body with a bare reddish head and red two-side panels like ear on its cheeks.

It weighs between 3.50 to 6.30 kilogrammes with from 0.76 to 0.86 metre length and 0.60 to 0.70 metre height.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press