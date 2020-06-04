Sewage Waste Filters Installed in Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh has been equipped with filters of wastes from the capital’s sewage system – thanks to the assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Phnom Penh Municipal Director of Public Works and Transport, the First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy in Cambodia, and representatives from JICA as well as other concerned officials and stakeholders jointly launched the facilities recently.

The filter technically called Mechanical Screen Pit is expected to ease the operation of the sewages, thus reducing likelihood of flash flood especially during the happening rainy season.

The facilities worth about US$115 million was made possible through the flood protection and sewage system project phase 4.

With the capacity to automatically remove wastes from the sewages, two of the filtering facilities were installed and two more will follow shortly.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press