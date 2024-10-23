Shanghai Geoharbour Construction Group Looking for More Investment Opportunities in Cambodia



Shanghai Geoharbour Construction Group has been looking for more investment opportunities in Cambodia, particularly in special economic zones (SEZs) and infrastructure, in addition to its current participation in the Techo International Airport construction project.

The interest was revealed by Mr. Xu Shilong, Chairman of Shanghai Geoharbour Construction Group, while he was paying a courtesy call on H.E. Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), to learn more about investment potential in the aforementioned fields, at the CDC headquarters in Phnom Penh on Oct. 21.

Mr. Xu Shilong briefed the CDC first vice president about the background and experience of Shanghai Geoharbour Construction Group in over 200 major construction projects in Asia such as seaports, airports, artificial islands, and more.

For his part, H.E. Sun Chanthol thanked Mr. Xu Shilong for his interest in investment in the said areas, and encouraged Shanghai Geoharbour C

onstruction Group to study the possibility of investment in Cambodia’s key infrastructure development projects such as expressways, Funan Techo Canal and seaports to name a few.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse