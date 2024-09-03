Shirt With PDRM Logo In Viral Video Not for Official Duties – Police



BALIK PULAU, Police have clarified that a T-shirt bearing the logo of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the name of the Barat Daya District Police Headquarters (IPD), worn by a foreign man, is not meant for official duties.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said investigations revealed the shirt was produced in 2016 for social activities such as exercise and community clean-up events.

‘The police detected a 19-second viral video at 1.30 pm yesterday, showing a man believed to be a Bangladeshi national wearing a T-shirt with the words ‘IPD Barat Daya’ and the PDRM logo printed on it.

‘The investigation found that the T-shirt was made in 2016 for social activities like exercise, gotong-royong and similar events. It is not meant for the official use of the Barat Daya IPD,’ he said in a statement.

Kamarul Rizal also advised the public against speculating about the viral video and assured that the police had taken note of the issue.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency