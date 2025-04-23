Sidra Capital Expands into Australian Private Credit Market

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sidra Capital, a leading global manager of Shariah-compliant alternative investments, has announced the launch of an Australian private credit investment fund focusing on the mining and energy sector in Australia.

The fund, Sidra Asia Pacific Private Investments Sub-Fund I, will be managed by Sidra Capital’s Singapore team, who have built a strong track record in Asia Pacific commodity-focused investment strategies. This latest fund provides investors with a compelling risk-adjusted returns with developed market exposure.

Ghassan Soufi, Vice Chairman at Sidra Capital, commented: “The launch of this fund provides private investors with access to a well-developed and refined strategy from a team that has consistently delivered attractive returns over the past five years. We remain cautiously optimistic about opportunities in Asia Pacific, including Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia, which are set to benefit from shifting global supply chains amidst current global economic headwinds. Specifically, Australia presents a compelling market with high-yield opportunities, supported by a well-established legal framework and a strong investment ecosystem comprising both local and international institutional and private investors.”

Azlan Firman, Head of Investments APAC, added: “We continue to refine our strategies to adapt to the ongoing developments in global markets, and we consistently seek to identify private credit opportunities that arise from current economic shifts. These efforts ensure we maintain a competitive edge and deliver real value to our investors.”

The launch of the Singapore-domiciled fund reinforces Sidra Capital’s commitment to providing innovative, Shariah-compliant investment solutions that deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns to investors.

Contact: prandmarketing@sidracap.com

