Siem Reap: Best of the Best Destinations for 2025



Siem Reap: Travellers’ ranking via Tripadvisor, a world-known online platform for travellers, has resulted in Siem Reap province of Cambodia being recommended among the ‘Best of the Best Destinations for 2025’.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the destinations, including Siem Reap, are its top spots with everything travellers are looking for.





The travellers’ choice for the best of the best title was awarded through the ranking calculation on the Tripadvisor platform for the past 12 months, it added.





Fewer than one percent of the destinations listed in the online platform were awarded with the title.

