Siem Reap Celebrates National Culture Day, Emphasising Youth Role in Preservation



Siem Reap: Siem Reap provincial administration hosted at the garden in front of the Royal Residence on Mar. 21 a vibrant celebration marking the 27th National Culture Day, observed annually on Mar. 3. This year’s event, themed “Youth for National Culture,” focused on engaging younger generations in safeguarding Cambodia’s rich cultural heritage.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the celebration aimed to underscore the significance of Cambodia’s ancestral legacy as a cornerstone for sustainable development. Officials emphasised the importance of instilling patriotism, ethical values, social cohesion, and civic responsibility, particularly among young Cambodians. A key focus was highlighting the crucial role youth play in preserving and promoting the nation’s diverse cultural traditions and indigenous practices.

Mr. Ly Sary, Deputy Governor of Siem Reap province, addressed attendees, stressing the National Culture Day’s importance in fostering a deep appreciation for the arts, cultural traditions, and anc

estral heritage that define Cambodian identity. “This day serves as a vital reminder of our responsibility to cherish and protect the invaluable legacy left by our ancestors for future generations,” he stated.

The Royal Government of Cambodia’s continued support for this annual event underscores its commitment to honoring the contributions of past generations in preserving the nation’s cultural wealth. Siem Reap, renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage sites and rich cultural tapestry, remains a pivotal destination for both domestic and international tourists. The province plays a critical role in showcasing Cambodia’s cultural legacy to a global audience, contributing significantly to the nation’s tourism sector and cultural diplomacy efforts.