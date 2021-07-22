Siem Reap Kick-starts New Public Service Centre

Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT) yesterday kick-started a new public service centre at the Heritage Walk in Siem Reap provincial city to bring the administrative access closer to the locals.

Senior Minister and Minister of MPWT H.E. Sun Chanthol who presided over the inauguration considered the achievement as the Royal Government’s effort to further modernise and strengthen the efficiency and transparency of the public service delivery.

According to the minister, it is the fifth centre of its kind wherein the provincial residents and those from other areas can access public services such as driver’s licence change, vehicle registration, ownership transfer and technical inspection, and beyond.

Siem Reap Provincial Governor H.E. Tea Seiha acknowledged the endeavour of the MPWT in modernising and making the public access more convenient.

He also took the opportunity to call on the people to access the service directly in order to avoid unnecessary payment or getting rip off by middlepersons.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press