Siem Reap Long-Term Development Plan Discussed

Draft long-term tourism development master plan 2020-2035 for Siem Reap province has been discussed to secure an integrated approach to further advance the industry in the province.

The discussion was made through a video conference chaired by H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts and H.E. Hang Pov, Director General of APSARA Authority early this week.

The long-year master plan is considered as a key strategy and action plan to diversity tourism products in the province beyond temple visits.

It will also contribute essentially to profiling the historical province of Cambodia to the world.

