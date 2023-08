The 8th Khmer Empire Marathon takes place in front of Angkor Wat Temple, in Siem Reap province this morning with the participation of some 2,500 national and international runners from 45 countries in the presence of Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) H.E. Thong Khon (3rd R, Pic. 1).

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse