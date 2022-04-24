Siem Reap to Organise Angkor Food Summit

Siem Reap province will host Angkor Food Summit later this year.

The news was shared in a meeting between H.E. Sum Map, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, H.E. Hang Peou, Director General of APSARA National Authority and Mr. Guillaume Roussy, Representative of Gourmand World Cookbook Awards and President of Les Vins De Saumur in Siem Reap province this week.

In the meeting, H.E. Sum Map and H.E. Hang Peou strongly supported the organisation of Angkor Food Summit initiated by Mr. Guillaume Roussy.

They reiterated that the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts and APSARA National Authority will help promote a successful organisation of Angkor Food Summit.

In 2021, “The Taste of Angkor”, a cookbook prepared and published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as part of its cultural diplomacy, was distinguished as the “Best Asian Cookbook” at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in France.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press