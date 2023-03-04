Siem Reap Welcomes China Eastern Airlines’ Inaugural Flight from Shanghai

AKP Phnom Penh, Siem Reap cultural province of Cambodia has received the inaugural direct flight by China Eastern Airlines from Shanghai city of China, after the COVID-19 crisis.

The first flight using A320 with 132 Chinese tourists on board arrived at Siem Reap international airport yesterday evening with a warm welcome from H.E. Top Sopheak, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism, H.E. Yun Linne, Deputy Governor of Siem Reap province, and representatives of relevant institutions.

China Eastern Airlines will operate the Shanghai-Siem Reap route every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

According to H.E. Top Sopheak, Cambodia is expected to welcome this year some 4 million foreign visitors, including 800,000 to 1,000,000 Chinese tourists. Siem Reap alone would receive about 30 percent of the total Chinese tourists expected to visit Cambodia in 2023.

Currently, Siem Reap International Airport registered an average of 250 flights per week and an average of 3,400 tourists per day.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse