Siem Reap Welcomes First Foreign Arrivals

AKP Phnom Penh, Sixty-seven (67) multi-national foreign tourists travelling via Singapore Airlines to Siem Reap province have been warmly welcomed.

H.E. Tea Seiha, the Governor of Siem Reap province, welcomed the flight himself at the Siem Reap International Airport on Dec. 17.

This is the first arrival of foreign passengers after the reopening of Cambodia as well as his province to welcome fully vaccinated foreign tourists.

Siem Reap’s economy, mainly driven by tourism, has so far been gradually improving, thanks to visits by domestic tourists, and it will be better with the arrival of foreign visitors, he said.

According to H.E. Tea Seiha, besides the Singapore Airlines, another flight by Lanmei Airlines to the province will also receive the same hospitality.

Foreign visitors passing through the Siem Reap International Airport are required to have a rapid-test of COVID-19 from Cambodian medical teams.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press