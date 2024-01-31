Siem Reap’s Joint Fish-Catching Scheduled



Villagers in a community in Siem Reap province plan to organise their unique annual celebration of joint fish-catching in their conserved pond on Feb. 11.

Mr. So Platon, Governor of Prasat Bakong district, Siem Reap province, unveiled the planned community-led event recently, adding that the villagers will fish from their conserved pond using traditional fishing gears.

Bangkong villagers in Ampil commune of Prasat Bakong district lead the joint celebration every year as a tradition, particularly after their rice harvest.

As explained by Mr. So Platon, some of the fish caught will be cooked and served to everyone in the village, and the rest can be kept by participating individuals for their households.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse