SimpleNexus, an nCino Company, Announces New Integration with Empower, Black Knight’s Comprehensive Loan Origination System

Bidirectional integration brings a world-class homebuying experience and mobile origination toolset to financial institutions and independent mortgage banks

LEHI, Utah, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the leading U.S. homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced a new integration with Empower, Black Knight’s loan origination system (LOS). The bidirectional integration, available to financial institutions including independent mortgage banks nationwide, dynamically shares loan application data, milestone updates and documents in real time.

The integration between the SimpleNexus platform and Empower allows two-way sync of loan file data and milestone status updates. Additionally, this connection will offer borrowers all the modern conveniences of a world-class homebuying experience , such as the ability to securely photograph and upload documents from an Android or iOS mobile phone, while saving loan originators and back-office staff valuable time by eliminating the need for manual file import into other systems of record.

“We are excited about the opportunity this integration creates for us to help even more financial institutions and independent mortgage banks to work more efficiently and deliver seamless customer experiences,” said Ben Miller, CEO of SimpleNexus, an nCino Company. “Our integrations with best-in-class LOS providers like Black Knight make it easy for financial institutions to automate processes that enhance the experience for loan officers, the back office and borrowers alike.”

“Black Knight is continuing to help transform the mortgage industry by providing lenders with advanced technology capabilities to help streamline their operations and enhance the borrower experience,” said Rich Gagliano, president, Origination Technologies, Black Knight. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the SimpleNexus team and supporting their continued growth and success in the industry.”

“Ross Mortgage is pleased to be the first to utilize the new integration between SimpleNexus and Empower LOS,” said Ericka Staton, Ross Mortgage’s EVP of marketing. “We are deeply committed to delivering an unparalleled customer experience — in fact, it’s one of our core values, which we call our #RossWays — and this integration will allow us to do just that. In addition, the automatic flow of loan applications, milestone updates and borrower documents will give us a huge lift in efficiency.”

Those interested in learning more can view a complete list of integrations or request a demo .

About SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus, an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company, is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. U.S. lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

Media Contacts

Leslie Colley

DepthPR for SimpleNexus, an nCino Company

+1 678.622.6229

leslie@depthpr.com

Natalia Moose

nCino

natalia.moose@ncino.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8857850